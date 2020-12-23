Atalanta collapse to share spoils with Bologna

Atalanta blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away to Bologna on Wednesday evening, extending their inconsistent start to this Serie A season.

A first-half brace from Luis Muriel was thrown away in a lethargic second half from Gian Piero Gasperini’s men.

Atalanta got their noses in front midway through the first half. Josip Ilicic weaved his way into the Bologna area, similarly to how he had run in the lead up to his goal against Roma, before being crowded out and fouled.

Luis Muriel stepped up and coolly converted to put La Dea ahead.

The Colombian didn’t have to wait long for his second, doubling his and Atalanta’s tally a minute later. A loose ball squirmed up in the box after some nice movement from the No.9 and he reacted quickest to send it into the bottom corner of Angelo Da Costa’s goal.

Josip Ilicic could have further increased La Dea’s lead not long after, but he sent a shot over the crossbar after coming in off the right.

Bologna’s first chance didn’t come until an hour had passed. Remo Freuler slipped in midfield, allowing Rodrigo Palacio to approach the box. The Argentine teed up ex-Atalanta forward Musa Barrow though and he shot over.

I Veltri pulled one back inside the final 20 minutes to give themselves a chance through an unlikely source in Takehiro Tomiyasu. Riccardo Orsolini put the Japanese full-back through and he excellently lifted a finish over Pierluigi Gollini.

Cristian Romero had an opportunity to restore the visitors’ two-goal cushion but dragged wide from the edge of the area when set up by Duvan Zapata.

Nehuen Paz was another unexpected name on the scoresheet as he drew the Rossoblu level seconds after his introduction, heading in from close range on the end of a corner.