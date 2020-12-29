Atalanta striker joins list of targets for Juventus

Atalanta striker Sam Lammers has reportedly become a surprise target for Juventus in the winter transfer window.

The 23-year-old was signed from PSV Eindhoven in the summer, scoring two goals in nine Serie A appearances so far with La Dea, but he has found playing time limited due to the presence of Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel in attack.

Tuttosport reports that Atalanta would consider sending Lammers out on loan, and he has been linked with Ligurian pair Genoa and Sampdoria, but Juventus are also considering him as a backup option for Spanish forward Alvaro Morata.

The Dutchman joins a list that consists of Napoli strikers Fernando Llorente and Arkadiusz Milik as well as Cagliari centre-forward Leonardo Pavoletti.

Lammers was signed from PSV in September for €9 million and an additional €2m in bonuses. He came through the youth academy of the Dutch giants, and he also had a loan spell at Heerenveen in 2018/19, scoring 16 goals in 31 Eredivisie matches.