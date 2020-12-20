Atalanta v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta host Roma on Sunday evening in their final home game of 2020 and they’ll do so without captain Papu Gomez.

With his future looking increasingly likely to be away from the Gewiss Stadium, the No.10 and captain has been left at home by Gian Piero Gasperini.

La Dea have had their struggles at home this term, though they did beat Fiorentina 3-0 in their last outing in Bergamo.

Roma, though, have impressed in Serie A this season and will fancy their chances against the Nerazzurri.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Malinovskyi, Pessina; Zapata.

Roma: Mirante; Ibanez, Smalling, Mancini; Karsdorp, Pellegrini, Veretout, Spinazzola; Pedro, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.