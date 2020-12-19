Atalanta v Roma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Roma will be out to maintain their excellent start to the season when they travel to Bergamo on Sunday evening (kick-off 18:00) to face Atalanta.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Palomino, Romero, Djmsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Malinovskyi, Pessina; Zapata.

Unavailable: Caldara, Pasalic, Ruggeri, Toloi.

Roma (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Veretout, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Pedro, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Pastore, Zaniolo.

KEY STATISTICS

– Atalanta are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 Serie A matches against Roma (W5, D5), having collected 10 defeats in 13 previous matches (W2, D1) in the competition.

– Roma are the team against which Atalanta have scored the most goals in Serie A: 132 and at least two in each of their last five matches.

– Atalanta won their last Serie A home game against Roma; they have not won two consecutive home matches against the Giallorossi since September 1964 (three in a row).

– Atalanta have only won two of their five home games in Serie A this season (D1, L2): their exact same record in home matches in the previous two seasons at the same point in the competition.

– Roma have scored 3+ goals in 12 Serie A away games under Paulo Fonseca: at least three times more than any other team since the start of last season (Inter and Atalanta with nine).

– Roma have scored 27 goals in their first 12 Serie A games this season, only doing better five times at this stage in a Serie A season, most recently in 2016-17 (29).

– Gian Piero Gasperini has lost 12 of his 23 Serie A matches against Roma; only against Juventus he picked up more defeats (13); however, only one of these defeats against The Giallorossi came as Atalanta coach (W4, D3): 0-1 in August 2017.

– Alejandro Gomez is the player with more appearances with Atalanta under Gasperini: 191 matches in all competitions since 2016/17, at least 12 more than any other player (179 for Remo Freuler).

– Atalanta’s Luis Muriel has scored six goals in 11 Serie A matches against Roma (his favourite opponent level with Udinese), including brace in a 4-2 in April 2012 at the Stadio Via Del Mare with Lecce.

– Roma’s Edin Dzeko has been directly involved in six goals (five goals, one assist) in his last seven Serie A matches against Atalanta, including three goals in his two most recent visits to Gewiss Stadium.