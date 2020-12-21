Atalanta want €10 million for Gomez, but the captain wants to leave on a free

Papu Gomez looks set to leave Atalanta during the next transfer window as his feud with coach Gian Piero Gasperini remaining unresolved.

Gasperini himself admitted on Sunday that even the club’s board had grown frustrated with their captain.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club are open to selling the player but only for a sum of €10 million, while Gomez wants to be let go for free.

Another meeting between the club and Gomez’s representatives is expected during the week.

Gomez’s contract expires in 2023 and he currently earns around €3.5 million per year.

A lot of clubs have already shown interest in Gomez. AC Milan, Inter, and Roma are tracking the situation waiting for developments, while Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to be considering a move.