Barcelona v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Barcelona welcome Juventus to the Camp Nou in the Champions League on Tuesday, with the already-qualified pair battling for top spot in Group G.

All eyes will be on the teams’ respective stars, with Blaugrana icon Lionel Messi coming up against Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time in more than two years, when the latter was still at Real Madrid.

Juventus, meanwhile, will be looking to improve on a poor record against their Spanish hosts after recording just two victories in the past 10 Champions League clashes, including defeat in the 2015 Final.

Having secured qualification from a group that included Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros with a game to spare, both sides can finish top of the table, as the Bianconeri trail Barcelona by three points.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Lenglet, Araujo, Jordi Alba; De Jong, Pjanic; Messi, Griezmann, Pedri; Trincao

Juventus: Buffon; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Arthur, McKennie, Ramsey; Morata, Ronaldo