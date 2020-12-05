Barone: Fiorentina are not scared, not thinking about the transfer window

Joe Barone has said that he is not scared by the lack of results obtained by Fiorentina so far in the 2020/21 Serie A season and they are not prioritising the transfer market yet.

The Gigliati are 17th in the league table with just eight points after nine matches and new coach Cesare Prandelli has lost both matches since replacing Giuseppe Iachini but the Viola general director is not searching for scapegoats.

“It is useless to speak of individuals or the squad, it is evident that the results aren’t there and we are in a difficult period,” Barone told TGR RAI Toscana.

“I am not afraid because how we as a group enter these things and how the group gets out of them.

“The order on the part of my staff is not to speak of the January transfer window.

“We are evaluating all the possibilities with the scouting area but the most important thing now is only the match against Genoa.”

Fiorentina host Genoa on Monday night in Week 10 of Serie A action.