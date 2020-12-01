Borussia Monchengladbach v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter will try to keep their Champions League campaign alive when they take on Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia-Park on Tuesday night.

The Nerazzurri currently sit bottom of Group B with just two points from four matches, six back of the Germans who top the table with Real Madrid on seven and Shakhtar Donetsk on four.

Antonio Conte’s men need three points to keep their slim chances of going through to the knockout stage alive, and as a result the tactician has turned to the tried and tested pairing of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez to lead the attack.

Borussia Monchengladbach: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Jantschke, Wendt; Kramer, Neuhaus; Lazaro, Stindl, Thuram; Plea

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez