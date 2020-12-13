Cagliari v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter look to put their Champions League elimination behind them when they visit Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday.

Despite their struggles on the continent, the Nerazzurri have found some form domestically and seek a fourth consecutive victory. Meanwhile, clashes against their Sardinian opponents have proved fruitful for Inter in recent years, with five wins in the last seven meetings.

Cagliari are looking for just a second win in six Serie A matches, with their last league success coming over a month ago in a 2-0 victory over Sampdoria.

Cagliari: Cragno; Farago, Walukiewicz, Carboni, Lykogiannis; Marin, Rog; Zappa, Joao Pedro, Sottil; Pavoletti

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Perisic; Eriksen; Sanchez, Lukaku