Cagliari v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After being eliminated from Europe in midweek, Inter aim to bounce back instantly when they travel to Sardinia on Sunday to take on Cagliari (kick-off 12:30).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Cagliari (4-2-3-1): Cragno; Zappa, Walukiewicz, Carboni, Lykogiannis; Rog, Marin; Nandez, Joao Pedro, Sottil; Pavoletti.

Unavailable: Klavan, Luvumbo, Ounas, Godin.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Barella, Perisic; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

Unavailable: Nainggolan, Pinamonti, Vidal, Vecino.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter have won six of their last nine Serie A matches against Cagliari (D1 L2), scoring 21 goals (2.3 per match on average).

– Cagliari have conceded more goals against Inter in Serie A (134) than against any other team; in addition, only against Sampdoria (30) have Cagliari drawn more matches in the Italian top flight than against Inter (28).

– Since 2015, only against Napoli (5/5), have Cagliari lost more home matches in Serie A than against Inter (4/5).

– Cagliari have scored 17 goals in the current league season: in their history in Serie A, only once have they netted more after the first 10 matches (23 in 1968/69, when they finished the season in second place).

– The next goal will be the 5,000th goal for Inter in their history in Serie A (including awarded matches): 91 years and 68 days after their first in the competition, scored by Enrico Rivolta in October 1929 against Livorno.

– Inter have made the most crosses in open play in Serie A this season (165) but they have scored only three of their 26 total goals in the current league season following a cross.

– This fixture boasts two of the top six teams with the most recoveries in the opposition half in Serie A this term: Inter (third with 174, behind Atalanta and Bologna), Cagliari (sixth with 156).

– Cagliari are Lautaro Martínez’s favourite target in Serie A: four goals in four matches (scoring in each game against them), all curiously scored with a header (in total he has netted seven headed goals in Serie A).

– Leonardo Pavoletti has scored three goals in four home Serie A matches against Inter – including in the last two games against the Nerazzurri (both with Cagliari in March 2019 and in November 2017).

– Among players with more than three away games played in Serie A in the three points for a win era, Inter’s Romelu Lukaku scored the most on average per game: 18 goals in 23 games on the road (0.78).