Cassano: Inter are embarrassing, only Atalanta and Roma excite me

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano has blasted Antonio Conte’s Inter, labelling the Nerazzurri ’embarrassing’ for their early-season form.

Conte failed to lead his side through their Champions League group, finishing bottom behind Real Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk to crash out of Europe altogether.

Not even their recent domestic form could spare them from Cassano’s wrath, as he was left unimpressed by what he saw in their recent win over Napoli, in which the Partenopei played a considerable amount of time with just ten men.

“I watched a quarter of an hour of Inter-Napoli and stopped,” Cassano told Christian Vieri in a Twitch stream. “Serie A is boring and sad. For me, it’s the fifth-best league in Europe.

“Inter play embarrassing stuff. Napoli, with ten men, could have won 4-1 against them.

“The only team that excite me, other than Atalanta, are Roma. Sassuolo play well out of the small sides, even if they don’t have big-name players.”