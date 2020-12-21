Chelsea defender sparks AC Milan and Roma interest after expressing frustration

Serie A duo AC Milan and Roma are on alert after Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger voiced his displeasure at his bit-part role this season.

The Germany international joined the Premier League club from Roma in 2017 but has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge this term, having made just a single league appearance.

“I can’t be happy with my situation, but I accepted this challenge. What will happen in January is some way off, I am relaxed about it,” Rudiger told ZDF in his homeland, although the interview has prompted Tuttomercatoweb to report growing Serie A interest in his services.

Roma are thought to be keen to bring the 27-year-old back to the Stadio Olimpico but face competition from injury-stricken Milan, as well as champions Juventus.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also believed to have shown some interest in Rudiger as they look to bolster their defence, and could challenge the Italian trio.

Rudiger has scored six goals in 120 appearances for Chelsea and helped the Blues to the FA Cup and the Europa League.