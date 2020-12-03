Complete Juventus performance a positive sign

On Wednesday evening Juventus beat Dynamo Kiev 3-0 in which Federico Chiesa scored his first goal for the club, Alvaro Morata continued his top run of form and the evergreen Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal.

Considering the Bianconeri had already qualified for the knockout stages this match was still of some significance. After another surprise draw in their last Serie A match against Benevento the jury is still out on Andrea Pirlo’s team.

Thumbs up all round

This win would have been everything Pirlo was wishing for. It will boost morale in all departments with a clean sheet and the return of Alex Sandro boosting the defensive unit. The midfield controlled the game with fast dynamic passing and movements.

Federico Chiesa probably had his best game in a Juventus shirt causing constant problems with his direct play and athleticism, showing why they believed in him to make the step up and the newly formed partnership of Ronaldo and Morata keeps producing the goods with the Spaniard really impressing since rejoining the club.

Consistency is the key

It is strange not being able to associate Juventus with consistency as over the years it was fundamentally what they were built on and just continued to stride forward week in week out like a well oiled machine.

Naturally when a team makes some important changes with coaches and players there is always going to be a period of transition as everybody adjusts to the new demands of the environment.

It feels like pieces of the puzzle are starting to fall in place and Pirlo is getting closer to finding his best team so he can settle with a selection his is confident with instead of having to tinker still trying to find the winning formula.

Pirlo will look to build on this performance and use it as a base to starting laying down some markers in their league campaign and avoid dropping points against inferior sides. Morata and Ronaldo are his certainties at the moment so if he can keep improving what happens behind them you can not see them going too far wrong.