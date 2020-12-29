Conte wants to reunite with Pelle at Inter

Graziano Pelle could be returning to Italy in January and Inter are reportedly interested in bringing him home from China.

The 35-year-old has been playing for Chinese club Shandong Luneng since 2016, and he scored in the team’s 2-0 victory in the Chinese FA Cup against Jiangsu Suning, who have the same owners as the Nerazzurri.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pelle has been earning €15 million a season since he arrived at the Taishan Dui, but he would accept a significantly lower wage at Inter.

Biscione tactician Antonio Conte worked with the striker when he was in charge of the Italian national team and he was impressed with the former Feyenoord and Southampton forward’s performances during his tenure as coach.

Although he has not been playing in one of the world’s more illustrious leagues, Pelle has still been playing competitive football and he is already familiar with Conte’s methods so those things could work in his favour.