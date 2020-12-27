Cristiano Ronaldo bored of playing in empty stadiums

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t a fan of having to play football matches behind closed doors.

The majority of football played over the last 12 months has been forced to be played without any supporters in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Portuguese is looking forward to playing with an audience again.

“I have to be honest, playing in empty stadiums is boring,” Cristiano Ronaldo said at the Globe Soccer Awards, where he was named the 21st century’s best player.

“I respect all of the protocol, because of course health comes first, but I don’t like it. I do it because I love football, it’s my passion.

“I play for my family, for my children, for my friends, for my fans, but I don’t like playing like this. It’s very difficult.

“I like to hear people shouting. Seeing people and other players scream out from all over the world motivates me. I hope that in 2021 the rules change and we can see stadiums full again because football without fans is nothing.”

Should the Juventus forward score a goal in 2021, which is more than likely, he will become the first player to score in 23 consecutive years, which he wasn’t aware of before Sunday’s ceremony.

“I didn’t know about that,” Cristiano Ronaldo admitted. “It’s a pleasure to break these records, win these titles, and everything else.

“It’s not easy to be at the top for so long. I’m proud. It’s not possible unless you have a great team around you and a great coach.”

Juventus’ first three games of 2021 see them face Udinese, Serie A leaders AC Milan, and 2020/21’s surprise package Sassuolo.