Cristiano Ronaldo finishes second in The Best awards

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo finished as runner-up to Robert Lewandowski as the Bayern Munich No.9 was named as The Best men’s player for 2020.

The Pole finished as the clear winner ahead of the Portuguese, with last year’s winner Lionel Messi rounding out the top three.

Italy and Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini unsurprisingly voted for his club teammate in first, ahead of Lewandowski in second and Sergio Ramos in third.

Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini, meanwhile, voted for Messi as his first choice, ahead of Ronaldo and Neymar.