Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus’ goal is always to win Serie A and the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to win it all with Juventus this season, and the Portuguese is confident after a good week for the Bianconeri.

The week started with a comeback win in the Derby della Mole over Torino, and the Portuguese then scored four penalties as they picked up two more wins at Barcelona and Genoa respectively.

Now into the knockout rounds in Europe as group winners and still unbeaten in Serie A, Ronaldo wants to win everything on offer this term.

“The goal is always to win, we knew it would be a difficult match,” the No.7 said to Sky Sport Italia after his two late penalties sealed the win at Genoa.

“It’s always difficult to play after the Champions League, because we’re a bit tired, but the coach gave us what we needed.

“Juve’s goal is to win the Scudetto and the Champions League every season. Only one team can win the Champions League, but we’re confident and hoping to do something big.”