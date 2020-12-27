Cristiano Ronaldo named Player of the Century

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Player of the Century at Sunday afternoon’s Globe Soccer Awards.

The ceremony, which took place in Dubai, named the Portuguese as the 21st century’s best footballer above Lionel Messi, despite it still only being in its 21st year.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d’Or five times during his career, and has been successful in Spain, England, and now Italy, having broken through with Sporting Clube in Portugal before joining Manchester United.

Robert Lewandowski was named the best player in 2020, Real Madrid were honoured as the club of the century, and Pep Guardiola was named the century’s best coach.