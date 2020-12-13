Dybala relieved to get his first goal of the season

Paulo Dybala was visibly relieved to finally get off the mark for 2020/21 away to Genoa on Sunday evening.

The Argentine opened the scoring in Juventus’ 3-1 defeat of the Grifone with a well-taken effort, and he had another ruled out for offside, ending what had been a long way for his first goal this season.

“Scoring gives you a lot as a forward,” Dybala told Sky Sport Italia after the game in Liguria. “I needed to score. There were a lot of games in which I wasn’t happy.

“I haven’t been myself. I felt that with every game that passed. I was missing a lot, and I really hope that this goal will give me confidence for the next few matches.”

Dybala celebrated his goal by running over to the Juventus bench to embrace coach Andrea Pirlo, who said that he now expects to see more from his No.10.

“We have a great relationship with the coach,” Dybala said. “We always talk and it’s nice to have these personal conversations.

“A lot has been said about my contract that isn’t true, and a lot of people say things that aren’t the case.

“My agent has been in Turin for a long time but he hasn’t been called. I’m sorry to see when money and invented figures are reported.

“It would be nice if the truth was spoken, rather than talking about money to put people against me. I have a lot of love for Juventus and don’t do a lot of interviews, so when they make me speak I try to say the most sensible things.”