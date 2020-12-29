El Shaarawy return to Roma at risk

A return to Roma for Italian international Stephan El Shaarawy could be in jeopardy due to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua not wanting him to join on a free loan deal.

The 28-year-old has only played six Chinese Super League matches in 2020 and he was close to a move back to the Giallorossi in September.

According to Corriere dello Sport, El Shaarawy is on holiday in Dubai awaiting news on a transfer deal but it seems that both Roma and Shanghai Shenhua cannot come to an agreement.

I Lupi want to take the Italy international on loan but The Flower of Shanghai want to add certain conditions to the deal.

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca wants the club to add another winger to the squad in the January transfer window and they are looking for other options.

One of these targets is Brazilian winger Bernard, who is struggling to earn playing time under Carlo Ancelotti at English club Everton.