Former Inter player Paganin: Conte has no Plan B

Former Inter defender Antonio Paganin has criticised Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte for his inability to change his tactics and his attitude in front of the media.

The Biscione were eliminated from Europe after finishing on the bottom of their Champions League group and Conte retaliated against comments made by Fabio Capello and Anna Billo on Sky Sport Italia.

“There is no Plan B and Capello also said it,” Paganin told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“When a coach shows up in the press room, even if it is difficult to remain calm, he must explain things. He lacks good communication, which today is a fundamental thing.

“Nobody denies the fact that Conte is a good coach but between a good and a great one there is a lot. It’s also the fact of putting aside one’s ego and accepting the comparison.

“Last night he treated Capello and Billo like two beggars, it wasn’t nice. They were good in the studio at glossing over but this attitude is not acceptable.

“The board should explain things to him.”