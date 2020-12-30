Galliani ordered Balotelli to lose weight before making Monza debut

Monza chief Adriano Galliani reportedly ordered Mario Balotelli to lose five kilograms before Brianzoli coach Cristian Brocchi can give the enigmatic striker his debut with the club.

The 30-year-old joined the team from the Lombardy region on December 7 as a free agent but he has not been in a fit enough condition to make his competitive debut with the Bagai.

According to Corriere della Sera, Galliani told Balotelli to lose weight and after the difficulties in finding another club to join for the 2020/21 campaign, the former Italy international accepted the request from the 76-year-old.

Galliani asked Balotelli for photo updates of the scales for 20 days in which the 30-year-old has lost five kilos.

Monza will play Salernitana on Wednesday in their next Serie B game and the former Brescia forward is expected to be on the bench.

Galliani was the AC Milan CEO from 1986 until 2017 before returning to his hometown club a year later while Balotelli had two spells playing for the Rossoneri.