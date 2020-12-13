Genoa pay the penalty against Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus

Juventus were made to sweat at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, where they earned a 3-1 win against Genoa to maintain their unbeaten start to this Serie A season.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the Bianconeri’s second and third goals from the penalty spot after former Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro had cancelled out Paulo Dybala’s opener.

Juventus had a tough time for much of the game, particularly during the first half, though their defence had very little to do and Wojciech Szczesny might have been able to disappear back into the dressing room without anyone noticing.

Genoa won’t have been surprised to see Dybala punish them again though and the Argentine bagged his first of the season to put La Vecchia Signora ahead. Cutting in from the right, Dybala looked likely to pick out the far corner of Mattia Perin’s goal, but instead drilled a low effort in at the near post.

Federico Chiesa thought he had doubled their lead shortly after but was thwarted by the offside flag.

Then Juventus were undone by three familiar faces. Loanees Marko Pjaca and Luca Pellegrini combined before crossing to former Bianconeri player Sturaro, who shocked Szczesny by coolly volleying an effort back across goal and into the corner.

Another offside flag frustrated Juventus again, this time ruling out an overhead kick from Dybala from beneath the crossbar.

Nicolo Rovella gifted Juventus a penalty with a needless foul on Juan Cuadrado, which Cristiano Ronaldo easily converted past Perin to restore Juventus’ lead.

The Portuguese was handed another penalty late on, which he converted for his second of the evening.