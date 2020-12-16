Genoa v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Serie A leaders AC Milan will be looking to strengthen their position at the top of the table when they face Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday evening.

The Rossoneri have started the 2020/21 campaign in fine fashion having remained unbeaten in their opening 11 league games, but they will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a shock draw with Parma on Sunday evening saw them have to come from two goals behind to rescue a point.

In stark contrast to their visitor’s the Grifone have struggled to find their form since the season got underway and have managed only one win in their opening 11 games. There has been no sign of a reprieve for Rolando Maran’s men and they currently sit in the Serie A relegation places having picked up only two points since the beginning of November.

Milan will enter the contest as heavy favourites having won four of the last five games between the two teams, although it was the Grifone who took all three points with a 2-1 win when the sides last met in May.

Genoa: Perin; Goldaniga, Bani, Masiello; Ghiglione, Lerager, Sturaro, Lu. Pellegrini; Pjaca; Destro, Shomurodov

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Dalot; Tonali, Kessie; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Leao; Rebic.