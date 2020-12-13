Genoa v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus travel to Liguria looking to extend their unbeaten start to this Serie A season against struggling Genoa.

Andrea Pirlo’s side will be looking to continue their recent form, having won in the Derby della Mole against Torino last time out in Serie A before clinching top spot in their Champions League group with a big win away to Barcelona in midweek.

Juve have had their difficulties at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in the recent past though, losing six times there in the last decade, three of those coming against the Grifone.

Genoa: Perin; Goldaniga, Bani, Masiello, Pellegrini; Lerager, Rovella, Radovanovic, Sturaro; Scamacca, Pjaca.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo