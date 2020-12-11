Genoa v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Juventus aim to continue closing the gap at the top, and could end the weekend back in the top four, as they travel to Genoa on Sunday evening (kick-off 18:00).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Genoa (4-4-2): Perin; Ghiglione, Goldaniga, Bani, Masiello; Lerager, Badelj, Sturaro, Pellegrini; Pjaca, Scamacca.

Unavailable: Biraschi, Cassata, Criscito, Marchetti, Melegoni, Parigini, Zapata.

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Arthur, McKennie, Chiesa; Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Suspended: Pinsoglio.

Unavailable: Chiellini, Demiral.

KEY STATISTICS

– Genoa have lost more Serie A games (64 out of 106) and conceded more Serie A goals (216) against Juventus than against any other opponent.

– Since 2011/12 (the start of the Juventus’ consecutive title-winning streak), the Marassi is the stadium where Juventus have lost their most away games in Serie A (three against Genoa and three against Sampdoria).

– Genoa have lost each of their last four home league games, they have never suffered a longer such streak in Serie A history.

– Juventus are one of five sides still unbeaten in the top five European leagues in 2020/21, along with AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg.

– Juventus have conceded the fewest shots on target in the top five European leagues this season (23), on average 2.56 per match, higher only than Real Sociedad (2.17) and Athletic Bilbao (2.27).

– Genoa have equalled their worst Serie A start in the three points for a win era, only picking up six points in their opening 10 games this season, exactly as in the 2017/18 season at this stage, when they closed the campaign in 12th place.

– Juventus have made the most touches in the opponent box on average in Serie A this term (an average of 31.7 per match), Genoa have the second-fewest (15).

– Paulo Dybala has scored his most away Serie A goals against Genoa (five out of the six total goals scored against the Grifoni); the Juventus striker’s best Serie A goal per match ratio against this opponent (0.67, six goals in nine appearances) – among the sides faced at least four times.

– Genoa’s Marko Pjaca has scored three goals in eight league appearances this season, the same amount he netted in his previous 40 appearances in the top five European leagues between Juventus, Schalke and Fiorentina among 2016 and 2019.

– Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the most goals in his first 70 Serie A appearances in the three points for a win era (60); prior to him, the previous record was set by Andriy Shevchenko (52 goals in his first 70 games played; he netted 60 goals in the first 85 appearances).