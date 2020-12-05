Ghoulam: Maradona made Napoli and Neapolitans proud of their city

Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam has said that the late Diego Maradona made Neapolitans proud of their city thanks to the success the Partenopei achieved with the Argentinian legend.

Maradona passed away in November at the age of 60, and his achievements with the Ciucciarelli remain an inspiration for younger generations, especially for those deciding to sign with the Neapolitan club.

“He is an idol for everyone,” Ghoulam told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“For me, he has always been the one, he was also a factor in making me choose Napoli when I came. You cannot understand what Maradona gave to this city.

“He went beyond football. We too try to give a sense of pride in being Neapolitan. We know the difficulties of the Neapolitan people in Italy, giving him pride through football is the best thing.

“Diego put Napoli in first place and made the Neapolitans very proud of their city. You can never repeat what Maradona did, who practically won alone.”