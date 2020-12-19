Giordano: Five or six teams will fight Juventus for the Serie A title

Former Lazio and Napoli striker Bruno Giordano has said that Juventus will have great difficulty to hold onto the Serie A title in 2020/21.

The Bianconeri are in third place in the league table after 12 rounds and they are four points behind AC Milan but the former Partenopei hero believes that the Rossoneri are not the only ones capable of breaking the domestic dominance of La Vecchia Signora.

“It is such an anomalous championship that the danger is around the corner,” Giordano told TuttoMercatoWeb. “Injuries and physical condition are decisive.

“Nobody can lose 3-4 starters, not even Juventus. Everyone can have a difficult period.

“Surprises may therefore be around the corner, but going forward the big names can create an important run.

“It is certain that this year there aren’t two or three [contenders], but there are five or six.

“It will be a more level championship, that is for sure. Juve, however, I don’t think they will finish fourth or sixth.”