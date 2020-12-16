Gollini earns Atalanta a point at Juventus

Atalanta had Pierluigi Gollini to thank as they left Turin with a point after coming from behind against Juventus on Wednesday.

Federico Chiesa stunned the Italian goalkeeper to open the scoring in the first half, but Remo Freuler’s own excellent strike levelled things up before Gollini denied Cristiano Ronaldo from the penalty spot and was unbeatable in the second half.

There were chances at both ends early on, and while Atalanta had more efforts than their hosts in the first half, it was Juve who had the clearest opportunities.

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a close-range effort over that he would have expected to work Pierluigi Gollini with, before Alvaro Morata blew the biggest of the early chances.

Through on goal with Cristiano to his right, Morata opted to pass when he could have finished himself, only to make a mess of the pass and play the ball behind the Portuguese. As his scuffed effort rolled back to the Spaniard, he tried a nonchalant backheel into an open goal but sent it wide, although the offside flag likely would have ruled it out had it gone in.

Duvan Zapata came closest for Atalanta, having a shot turned over by Wojciech Szczesny, and Ruslan Malinovskyi tried from distance on a number of occasions but only worked the Pole once.

It was Federico Chiesa who opened the scoring, and the ex-Fiorentina winger tends to do well against Atalanta. Having picked up a pass from Rodrigo Bentancur, Chiesa stepped forward and thumped into Gollini’s top corner.

Papu Gomez was introduced shortly after the second half got underway, and Atalanta drew level almost immediately.

The Argentine was on the ball in Juventus’ half before it scrambled across to Remo Freuler. Moving into a similar position from which Chiesa scored, the Swiss unleashed a vicious strike that flew in off the underside of the crossbar.

Chiesa then won Juventus a penalty under a challenge from Hans Hateboer, from which the Italian was more than willing to go to the ground, but Gollini got down to his left to deny and hold Cristiano Ronaldo his fifth penalty in just over a week.

Gollini was at his best again immediately to turn a Morata effort behind when the No.9 looked set to restore Juventus’ lead.

The Argentine stung Szczesny’s fingertips with a long-range effort of his own, but the goalkeeper was equal to the shot and turned it away.