Hellas Verona v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter visit Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Wednesday, looking to close the gap on leaders AC Milan at the top of Serie A.

The Nerazzurri are aiming to close the calendar year with a seventh consecutive win in the league, whilst the hosts have only won twice in 11 matches.

History in very much on Antonio Conte’s side, with Inter unbeaten against the Gialloblu since a 1-0 loss in February 1992, a run of 19 matches without defeat in all competitions.

Hellas Verona: Silvestri; Dawidowicz, Magnani, Ceccherini; Faraoni, Tameze, Veloso, Dimarco; Salcedo, Zaccagni; Colley

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Young; Perisic, Lukaku, Martinez