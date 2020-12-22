Hellas Verona v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Hellas Verona are aiming for their first league win over Inter in almost 30 years when they welcome them on Wednesday evening (kick-off 18:30).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Silvestri; Dawidowicz, Gunter, Ceccherini; Faraoni, Tameze, Veloso, Dimarco; Lazovic, Zaccagni; Colley.

Suspended: Barak.

Unavailable: Benassi, Di Carmine, Favilli, Kalinic, Vieira.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Young; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

Unavailable: Vecino, Sanchez, Pinamonti.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter are the side against which Verona have their lowest percentage of games won in Serie A: 7%, four wins in 58 meetings (minimum of 10 matches).

– Verona are winless in their last 18 matches against Inter in Serie A (D4 L14), their last league victory against the Nerazzurri was back in 1992. The Gialloblù have never suffered a longer such streak against a single opponent in the top flight.

– Inter have won six of their last nine away games against Verona in Serie A (D3), scoring 20 goals in this period (an average of 2.2 per match).

– Verona have picked up only one point in their last three Serie A home games (D1 L2): the last time they failed to win four home games in a row in Serie A was back in September 2019 (six in that case, D2 L4).

– Inter have won their last six Serie A games – the last time the Nerazzurri enjoyed seven consecutive league victories in a single campaign was back in November 2018, under Luciano Spalletti.

– With 32 goals in their opening 13 Serie A games this season, Inter have scored their most goals at this stage since 2009/10. With two or more goals in this match, it would be their best start since 1960/61, when they netted 34 goals after 14 games.

– Inter’s last seven Serie A goals were all scored in the second half, three of them coming from Romelu Lukaku.

– Inter’s Ivan Perisic has been involved in six goals in his last three Serie A matches against Verona, thanks to three goals and three assists.

– Verona’s Eddie Salcedo (a former Inter Primavera player) is the only player born since 2001 to have more than 20 Serie A appearances (27 in total for him).

– Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is one of three players in the top five European leagues to have scored every penalty they have taken since the start of last season, along with Jordan Veretout and Mikel Oyarzabal (minimum of nine penalties).