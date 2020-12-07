Ibrahimovic closing in on AC Milan return

Following their 2-1 victory over Sampdoria, AC Milan extended their lead at top of the table to five points and set a record streak of consecutive games in which they scored in Serie A.

It was also their second straight win in the league without striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, out with a muscle injury picked up against Napoli on 22 November.

However, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Rossoneri are ready to welcome their talismanic Swede back into the fold, as he steps up his recovery from injury.

Ibrahimovic took to social media to post a video of himself running in snowy conditions at Milan’s training ground on Sunday, with the caption “Try to stop me”.

Whilst he will miss next Milan’s game, against Sparta Prague in Europa League on Thursday, the former Inter star could be part of the squad for the Serie A clash against Parma on 13 December.

Ibrahimovic is Serie A top scorer with 10 goals in six games, although Milan are yet to taste defeat in the 13 games played without him this calendar year.