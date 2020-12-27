Ibrahimovic: I feel at home at AC Milan

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic is enjoying playing where he feels more comfortable than anywhere else, and the Swedish forward is as happy at the club’s training centre as he is when he returns home.

The 39-year-old returned to the Stadio San Siro a year ago now, and he has helped the Rossoneri climb back to the top of the Serie A table, where they have been spending the Christmas break.

“I have played for a lot of clubs, but Milan is where I feel at home,” Ibrahimovic told SportWeek.

“I go to Milanello every morning and I’m not in a hurry to go home, because I am home.

“I felt like this the first time I came to Milan, it was 2010, with [Adriano] Galliani and [Silvio] Berlusconi, with the team, everyone who worked there, there was another feeling, another atmosphere.

“This is why AC Milan is the top of the top for me, in Milan I have many friends, it will not be strange for me to live there even when I have stopped playing. In these 10 years, it has grown a lot, it is very international, I like it.”

In typical fashion, Ibrahimovic compared himself to Santa Claus, as his return has led to Milan’s spectacular rise up the table.

“I’m Santa Claus, I’m the one who brings gifts to all my 27 children: two are in Sweden and the other 25 at Milanello,” Zlatan added.

“This year we’ve had many compliments for what we have done and for what we are doing, we have lost very few.

“I don’t know if it’s thanks to me, but I did something, I brought something inside.

“When I arrived last January, AC Milan were 12th, now we have reached the top, we are proving to be part of the top and now we have to continue like this.”