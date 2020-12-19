Ibrahimovic is out for AC Milan for the remainder of 2020

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the last two Serie A matches of 2020.

The 39-year-old has not featured for the Rossoneri since sustaining a hamstring injury in the 3-1 away victory against Napoli in late November and he will miss the upcoming league matches with Sassuolo and Lazio.

TuttoMercatoWeb report that Ibrahimovic felt some pain in his left calf at the end of AC Milan’s training session on Friday and that there was internal bleeding in one of the muscles.

In less than 10 days, he will have another test to see when in January 2021 he will return.

Ibrahimovic returned for a second spell with AC Milan at the start of 2020 and he has scored 22 goals in 30 competitive games.

The evergreen Swede has been incredible form throughout the 2020/21 league campaign so far, scoring 10 goals in just six matches.