Immobile strikes again as Lazio extend unbeaten Champions League run at Dortmund

Lazio fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday as Ciro Immobile scored against his former employers again, but the Biancocelesti’s Champions League fate will be decided on final day of Group F action.

Raphael Guerreiro fired the Germans in front just before half time, but the Aquile fought back to claim a deserved draw courtesy of a second half penalty from their captain – his second goal in two group meetings with his former club.

The result extended the Biancocelesti’s unbeaten run in the competition to five matches, but they remain in second place on nine points, one behind Dortmund, and must avoid defeat at home to Club Brugge next Tuesday to progress to the Champions League last 16 for the first time in 21 years.

Lazio received a huge boost before kick-off when Dortmund surprisingly announced that star striker and Champions League top scorer Erling Haaland would miss out with a muscular injury.

The Romans created the better chances in a cagey start to the game, as Joaquin Correa was denied from close range by Roman Burki before Sergej Milinkovic-Savic unselfishly chose to pass rather than shoot at the end of a rapid counter-attack, only for Francesco Acerbi to fire wide from an offside position.

Simone Inzaghi’s side were made to pay with the last action of the first half, as Guerreiro was sent haring through on goal after a neat interchange of passes and slid a finish past Pepe Reina.

Lazio came out fighting in the second half as Immobile had a dangerous shot pushed wide by Burki, and they soon drew level when Milinkovic-Savic was tripped just inside the box and Immobile converted the resulting spot kick.

The hosts mustered a response as substitute Nico Schulz drilled a dangerous shot wide from a promising position and Thomas Delaney shot wide.

Immobile remained a threat and drew an excellent save from Burki with a fizzing volley, before a dipping Andreas Pereira free-kick was tipped over by the sprawling goalkeeper in stoppage time to deny a dramatic late winner.