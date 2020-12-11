Inter plan to sell midfield trio in January

Radja Nainggolan, Matias Vecino, and Christian Eriksen are expected to be sold by Inter in the winter transfer window.

The trio of midfielders have struggled for regular playing time under Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte during the 2020/21 campaign so far and the club want to raise transfer funds for January.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter want to make significant changes to the squad after they finished at the bottom of Group B in the Champions League, and they want to purchase a defensive midfielder when the transfer window opens, which will require selling the three midfielders beforehand.

Nainggolan has made five competitive appearances so far in 2020/21 and Eriksen has played 11 matches whereas Vecino has failed to make an appearance this season.

Inter finished on the bottom of their Champions League group after they won just once in their six group stage matches, a 3-2 away victory against German side Borussia Moenchengladbach.