Inter target Chelsea outcast as Perisic replacement

Inter are ready to offload Croatia international Ivan Perisic in January and have already identified Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri as his replacement.

The Nerazzurri have utilised winger Perisic in a less attacking role this season as part of Antonio Conte’s preferred formation, but the tactician is thought to be unconvinced and is keen to cash in.

According to Tuttosport, Inter are ready to listen to offers for Perisic following his loan spell at Bayern Munich last season, and will make a move of their own for Emerson.

The Brazil-born Italy international has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge this season, with just an eight-minute cameo against Newcastle United to show in the Premier League. The former Roma defender has made four Champions League appearances and had two outings in the League Cup, but finds himself well down the pecking order.

Whilst Inter have been tracking Emerson for some time, a potential stumbling block could arise in the shape of Chelsea’s reluctance to allow him to depart on loan and the West London club will only sanction an outright sale.

However, Inter hope that funds raised from offloading Perisic will assist in financing a deal for Emerson in the January transfer window.