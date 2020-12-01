Inter through in Champions League if…

Despite winning their first Champions League match on Tuesday night, Inter can still go through to the next round as any of the four teams can qualify with one match remaining.

The Nerazzurri secured three points in thrilling fashion as Romelu Lukaku’s brace led them to a 3-2 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany, keeping their hopes of progressing through to the next round alive.

Gladbach currently top the table with eight points, followed by Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid on seven, with Inter bringing up the rear on five.

Shakhtar’s victory over Real means no team has qualified for the next round with everything being decided on December 9.

Inter must defeat the Ukrainian side and hope Real and Gladbach doesn’t end in a draw if they want to go through to the next round.

While there is the risk that Real and Gladbach could settle for a draw, that would be risky for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

That’s because a draw paired with Shakhtar picking up a point against Inter would see the Ukrainian side finish second with Real Madrid falling to third.

Should Inter fail to defeat Shakhtar then they will be eliminated from Europe.