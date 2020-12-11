Inter to hire Allegri if Conte fails to win Scudetto

Inter are reportedly going to sack Coach Antonio Conte at the end of the 2020/21 season if he does not win the Serie A title and his replacement is expected to be former AC Milan and Juventus tactician Massimiliano Allegri.

The Nerazzurri will not have any European fixture to worry about for the remainder of the campaign after being eliminated from the Champions League and finishing on the bottom of Group B, which will give the squad more time to recuperate from Italian league matches.

However, this has also increased the expectations to secure the club’s first scudetto since 2009/10.

La Stampa reports that Inter will replace Conte at the end of the season with Allegri if he does not secure the league title.

The failure to qualify for the Round of 16 of the Champions League has not affected the board’s view of the Nerazzurri coach and it would be too expensive to sack him due to his €12 million per year wage but not winning Serie A under the current circumstances will not be tolerated.