Inter v Bologna: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After Bologna finally ended their long wait for a clean sheet last weekend, their task doesn’t get any easier in repeating the feat as they travel to Inter on Saturday night (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, A. Bastoni; Hakimi, Vidal, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Perisic; Lukaku, Sanchez.

Unavailable: Kolarov, Vecino, Nainggolan, Pinamonti.

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; De Silvestri, Danilo, Tomiyasu, Hickey; Schouten, Svanberg; Sansone, Soriano, Barrow; Palacio.

Unavailable: Dijks, Orsolini, Santander, Skov Olsen.

KEY STATISTICS

– Since Sinisa Mihajlovic’s return to the Bologna bench, the Rossoblù have won two of the three Serie A meetings against Inter (L1), as many as in the previous 25 games against the Nerazzurri (with 13 different coaches).

– Following their 2-1 success last July, Bologna could win two consecutive Serie A games against Inter for the first time since 1999.

– Since the beginning of 2012, Inter have suffered four Serie A home defeats against Bologna (W2 D2), against no other side have they lost more home games in this period (also, Juventus).

– Inter have conceded at least two goals in each of their last six home games, in all competitions; they have never been on a longer such run in their history since Serie A started (1929/30).

– Bologna are one of the two teams that have not yet gained points against teams currently in the top half of the table (the other are Fiorentina).

– Excluding the first five league games of the season, not since the 16th round of 2013/14 have Inter finished a Serie A matchday with the highest number of goals scored in the division (23 goals scored so far, second are Milan with 21).

– Antonio Conte has a 57% home win rate with Inter in Serie A, a lower percentage than his experiences as a coach with Juventus (81%) and Chelsea in the Premier League (74%). In the top flight, he has only had a lower percentage with Atalanta (14%), a team that he only presided over for seven home games.

– Romelu Lukaku has scored in all of his first three home appearances in this league, the only player to have scored in all of his first four at home with Inter in Serie A in the three-point-win era was Christian Vieri (in 2001/02 and in 2002/03 when he reached five).

– Alexis Sánchez has scored in his last two consecutive league games, last scoring in 3+ appearances in November 2017, with Arsenal. The Inter forward last scored in three successive Serie A games in January 2011 with Udinese (four).

– After just nine matchdays, Bologna midfielder Roberto Soriano has already equalled his tally of goals from last season (five); in all of his Serie A campaigns, he has only scored more in 2015/16, eight goals for Sampdoria.