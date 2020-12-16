Inter v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Inter host Napoli on Wednesday evening in Week 12 of Serie A action at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as both sides try to gain ground on league leaders AC Milan.

The Nerazzurri are second in the Serie A table with 24 points while the Partenopei are a point behind in third place albeit with a one-point deduction.

Alexis Sanchez will be missing for Inter with a muscular injury while Arturo Vidal will be rested. Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen will still be out for Napoli with a shoulder injury.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young; Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Bakayoko, Demme; Lozano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens