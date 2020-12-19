Inter v Spezia: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Inter and Spezia meet for the first time in over 30 years and for the first time ever in the Italian top flight when they clash in Milan on Sunday (kick-off 15:00).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Perisic; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

Unavailable: Brozovic, Nainggolan, Pinamonti, Sanchez, Vecino, Vidal.

Spezia (4-3-3): Provedel; Ferrer, Erlic, Terzi, Bastoni; Estevez, Ricci, Maggiore; Gyasi, Nzola, Farias.

Suspended: Chabot.

Unavailable: Capradossi, Dell’Orco, Galabinov, Mattiello, Ramos, Sena, Verde, Zoet.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter and Spezia met for the last time in August 1989: a 1-0 win for the Nerazzurri thanks to Jürgen Klinsmann’s goal in the first round of the Coppa Italia under Giovanni Trapattoni.

– Inter have won 15 of their last 19 Serie A matches against newly promoted teams (D3 L1).

– Spezia will be the fifth Ligurian opponent for Inter in Serie A; the Nerazzurri have won 12 of their last 13 matches in the competition against teams from this region (L1), after losing four of their previous five (W1).

– Six of the last seven teams playing their first ever Serie A away match at San Siro against Inter have lost the game; the only exception in that time was Carpi (1-1 in January 2016).

– Inter have scored 30 league goals in their first 12 Serie A games for the ninth season in their history (the last time was back in 1960/61).

– Spezia could become the seventh team to win at least three of their first seven away games in Serie A since 1929/30, in which six teams have succeeded: Alessandria, Torino, Bologna, Genoa, Juventus and Inter.

– Among the top six teams in the table, only Sassuolo have faced more shots than Inter (127), while among the last six, Spezia have faced the fewest shots (129, only two more than the Nerazzurri).

– Romelu Lukaku is one of three players who has scored double figures in each of the last nine seasons in the top five European leagues, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

– Romelu Lukaku will play his 300th game in the top five European leagues in his next match. Since he joined Chelsea in 2011/12, Inter’s striker has scored against 42 different teams (146 goals in total) – fewer only than Edin Dzeko (48) in this period including only Premier League and Serie A teams.

– M’Bala Nzola has scored six goals in 2020/21 from just eight shots on target: Spezia’s forward is the youngest (born in 1996) amongst the players to have scored at least six goals in Serie A this term.