Inzaghi: Playing Bayern Munich will be great motivation

In a tough Champions League draw for Lazio, the Biancocelesti will face Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the competition, though coach Simone Inzaghi believes it will serve as good motivation.

Lazio finished second in Group F behind Borussia Dortmund, and reached the knockout stages in the tournament for the first time in 20 years.

“We’re gonna face the most recent Champions League winner,” Inzaghi said. “It’ll serve as great motivation for all of us, we have to arrive at this fixture in the best shape possible.”

Lazio will play home the first leg on February 23 while the second leg is scheduled for March 17 in Munich.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in the last eight games played against Italian teams in Champions League.

Despite that, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic thinks that it will be a tough clash: “They’re an awkward opponent, as we saw in the group against Dortmund.”