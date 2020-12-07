Italy drawn against Northern Ireland and Switzerland in World Cup Qualifying

Italy have been drawn against Switzerland in qualification for the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

The Azzurri learned their fate at the European Qualifying draw in Zurich on Monday, as they were placed in Group C alongside neighbouring Switzerland, as well as Northern Ireland.

Roberto Mancini’s side will also take on Bulgaria and Lithuania, as they seek qualification for the World Cup for the first time since an underwhelming Group Stage exit in Brazil in 2014.

The qualification campaign begins in March 2021 and will come to a close in November of the same year, before play-off matches are contested in March 2022.

Italy are the highest ranked team in their group and were drawn as the top seed, whilst Switzerland are currently 16th in the world, six spots behind the Azzurri.

Having failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Italy will be looking to make an impression at the tournament and lift the trophy for a record-equalling fifth time.