Juventus and Inter target ready to leave Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has rejected a contract offer at the Champions League holders, putting Juventus and Inter on alert.

The Austria international has spent his entire senior career with the Bundesliga champions, aside from half a season on loan at Hoffenheim in 2011, but could be set to end his stint with the club after refusing improved terms.

“At the moment I have no idea what will happen with the contract extension for Alaba,” Bayern director Oliver Kahn told Bild. “We offered him a lengthy contract with very favourable terms and bonuses and we were just waiting on him to agree and sign it.”

“However, David and his agent Pini Zahavi have decided not to follow this path. It seems that Alaba is looking for a new club now and we just have to accept that.”

With Alaba’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, the 28-year-old will be able to depart Bavaria on a free transfer and Tuttomercatoweb report Juventus and Inter to be at the front of the queue of suitors lining up an approach.

The Serie A pair are likely to face fierce competition from across Europe though, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain also showing a keen interest.

Austria captain Alaba has scored 32 goals in 404 appearances for Bayern and lifted nine Bundesliga titles, as well as the Champions League twice.