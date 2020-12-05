Juventus claim Derby della Mole spoils in late comeback against Torino

It was another case of lost points from a winning position for Torino on Sunday, as they had their hearts broken late on by Juventus in the Derby della Mole.

Having unexpectedly taken the lead at the Allianz Stadium, Toro conceded twice late on to Weston McKennie and Leonardo Bonucci to lose and stay put in the bottom three.

Torino started surprisingly well, and took a shock lead early on through Nicolas Nkoulou. A corner fell loose in the area and the centre-back was on hand to tuck it past Wojciech Szczesny from close range.

Given their record from advantageous positions this term – dropping more points than any other Serie A side – Toro fans would have been forgiven for feeling a little pessimistic, but it was them who continued to threaten and have chances.

Simone Zaza could have doubled their advantage but passed up on a golden opportunity.

He should have had another chance just before the break as well. On the counterattack, the former Juventus forward was free to Karol Linetty’s right, but the ex-Sampdoria player failed to find his teammate and the move broke down.

Paulo Dybala forced Salvatore Sirigu into his first real save with a tame effort from the edge of the box and Andrea Belotti fired an acrobatic attempt over the crossbar back at the other end, but there were to be no more goals before have time.

Cristiano Ronaldo had half an opening early in the second half, but his effort was blocked behind by Lyanco.

From the resulting corner, the champions looked to have drawn level. The initial cross was headed clear, but Juan Cuadrado arrived free on the edge of the box to rifle a low effort into Sirigu’s bottom corner. Upon consulting VAR, though, the goal was chalked off as Leonardo Bonucci had interfered from an offside position.

Juventus’ frustration was evidently growing, and not helped by Dejan Kulusevski being forced off injured to be replaced by Aaron Ramsey as they turned up the pressure on their neighbours.

It was another substitute who got the leveller as the final ten minutes approached. Cuadrado this time turned provider, delivering a perfect cross for Weston McKennie to meet and head past Sirigu for his first Serie A goal.

Paulo Dybala had a huge chance to win it late on, but his back-post volley was brilliantly blocked by Lyanco.

But then came the winner. Leonardo Bonucci made amends for causing Cuadrado’s earlier effort to be ruled out, as he nodded in the winner in the dying minutes.