Juventus director under criminal investigation over Suarez exam

Juventus have confirmed that sporting director Fabio Paratici is under investigation and has been notified of a right to a defence, following allegations of irregularity in a proposed move for Luis Suarez.

The Bianconeri looked to have a deal in place to sign the Uruguayan forward from Barcelona in the summer, but his non-EU status led to him attempting to gain Italian citizenship.

Suarez was required to undertake an Italian language test to obtain this and was alleged to have cheated on the exam at a university in Perugia, before his transfer collapsed and he ultimately joined Atletico Madrid.

Juventus confirmed in a statement on their official website that Paratici was now formally under investigation in the case, but the club retained complete confidence in him.

Meanwhile, Corriere della Serra allege that Paratici looked to expedite the process of obtaining citizenship for Suarez by contacting Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Paola Di Michele for assistance, whilst the Bianconeri director is also accused of providing false information to investigators.

Paratici is under investigation for alleged breaches of Article 371 of the Italian criminal code, namely providing false information to a public prosecutor.