Juventus face Porto, but Atalanta and Lazio get tough Champions League draws

Juventus were handed the most favourable draw of Serie A’s three Champions League sides in Monday’s draw for the last 16.

La Vecchia Signora, having topped their group on the final Matchday by winning away at Barcelona, were handed a meeting with Porto in the first knockout round.

Atalanta, meanwhile, come up against the competition’s most successful side in 13-time winners Real Madrid and Lazio are facing two legs against the current European and German champions Bayern Munich.

The full draw is as follows:

Atalanta v Real Madrid

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Porto v Juventus

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig v Liverpool

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Manchester City