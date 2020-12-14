Juventus face Porto, but Atalanta and Lazio get tough Champions League draws

Juventus were handed the most favourable draw of Serie A’s three Champions League sides in Monday’s draw for the last 16.
La Vecchia Signora, having topped their group on the final Matchday by winning away at Barcelona, were handed a meeting with Porto in the first knockout round.
Atalanta, meanwhile, come up against the competition’s most successful side in 13-time winners Real Madrid and Lazio are facing two legs against the current European and German champions Bayern Munich.
The full draw is as follows:
Atalanta v Real Madrid
Lazio v Bayern Munich
Porto v Juventus
Atletico Madrid v Chelsea
Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain
Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig v Liverpool
Borussia Mönchengladbach v Manchester City
