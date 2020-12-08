Juventus Player Ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo claims Camp Nou

Cristiano Ronaldo kept his cool from the penalty spot as he led the way in Juventus’ 3-0 victory over Barcelona on Tuesday night.

The Italian side were in control from start to finish as they had no issues in keeping the disorganized Blaugrana at bay.

Led by Ronaldo who scored from the penalty spot on two occasions, Weston McKennie also got his name on the scoresheet with a splendid finish as well.

Won his battle with Dest despite the younger Barcelona man seemingly entering the match in good form. The Brazilian looked alert in defence and energetic in attack which is a welcome sight for Juve fans.

Claimed victory in his personal battle with Pjanic. While some of his passing with risky, he managed to keep his cool in a chaotic midfield.



Came on in the 71st minute and kept his head.

N/A – Came on in the 85th minute.

Thought he had scored the fourth only to see it rightly called back for offside. Led the backline with authority and didn’t put a foot wrong.

Has made an appearance in 17 Champions League campaigns and marked the occasion with a stellar performance.



N/A – Came on in the 91st minute.

Opened the scoring and rounded off proceedings with his second penalty of the night. Impressed all over the pitch however, as his tackle on Messi in the Juventus penalty area is the perfect summary of the match.

Looks like a new player this season as he can do nothing wrong on the right flank. His link up play with his teammates was also impressive.

Almost ruined his night with an errant pass that Barcelona failed to take advantage of. Aside from that, he looked assured at the back.

A wall in the backline. It’s no surprise Juventus have looked better since his return from injury.

N/A – Came on in the 85th minute.

Scored in the derby and added to his tally by scoring a great goal in the Camp Nou. Safe to say he is indispensable to the cause at this time.

While he didn’t find the back of the net, his contribution to the result was crucial as he was a constant thorn in the side of the Barca defence.

Came on in the 71st minute with the match already decided. Despite that, came on and did his due diligence.

Started the play that led to Juve’s second goal. Kept things neat and tidy in the middle of the park.