Juventus v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta will be looking to record an unlikely win at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday evening, as they travel to take on champions Juventus, who remain unbeaten this season in Serie A.

La Dea haven’t won away to La Vecchia Signora since as far back as 1989, when Claudio Caniggia got on the scoresheet to down the hosts.

Juventus are the only team that Gian Piero Gasperini hasn’t beaten in Serie A since taking charge at Atalanta in 2016 as well, at least of those he has faced at least twice.

The Bianconeri have scored in each of their last 35 Serie A matches against Atalanta. The Bergamaschi haven’t kept a clean sheet against the Bianconeri since 1997.

Juventus: Szczesny; De Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Arthur, Chiesa; McKennie; Morata, Ronaldo.

Atalanta: Gollini; Palomino, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pessina, Malinovskyi; Zapata.